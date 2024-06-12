Lions and friends…
The MMRI has clearly made a turn around and started a new trend lower. (See chart below).
The RED parallel lines demonstrate the last uptrend. The BLUE parallel lines show the new downtrend. I added a GREEN arrow to also show the change.
This new downtrend is the direct result of debt buying/purchases (I wonder who is buying?).
With that,…
