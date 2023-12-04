Lions and friends…
As many of you already know, I recently pulled my profit ONLY from my Bitcoin investment after it had doubled, leaving my initial investment. (I have not yet reinvested the profit in anything, however, I soon will).
My current strategy with Bitcoin, along with my other crypto holdings, is this: to pull my profits ONLY each time it doubl…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.