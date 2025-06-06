Lions…
Yesterday I talked about President Trump’s new Trump/Bitcoin ETF. Click HERE.
I had said that I would follow it for you, IF you were interested.
From the comments, I see that very few of you are interested in it AT ALL, and I do not blame you. In fact, I agree…
Therefore, I WILL NOT follow it.
GM
100% agree waste of time! You’re only supplying exit liquidity for the family when they fold it at some point and move into something else.
The only thing to 'follow' (keep track of) is how this WILL screw over anyone involved in it (the Slave Suckers). And, of course, what this will do to our financial system that will HURT the rest of us.