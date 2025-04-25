Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mathieu Belanger-Camden's avatar
Mathieu Belanger-Camden
Apr 25Edited

🦅 Birdie Technical Analysis — Friday 4/25/25

“Perch high, scan the charts, and swoop only when the moment’s right.” 🕊️📉📈

📉 SPY (S&P 500 ETF)

📊 Technical Call: Neutral-to-Bearish (short term)

📉 Price: Bouncing, but still below 9 & 18-day SMAs

📈 MACD: Curling up but still under zero — recovery isn’t locked in

↗️ RSI: Around 50, trying to break into bullish zone

🎯 Trade Ideas:

🛑 Bearish Play:

📍 If SPY fails to reclaim 18-day SMA (~545)

💥 Consider Put Spread, targeting pullback to 520

🟢 Bullish Play:

📍 Break & hold above 545 w/ volume

🚀 Upside target: 560 zone

🦅 Birdie Note: Market’s flapping its wings, but still stuck in the wind. Wait for confirmation before flight.

🛢️ USO (United States Oil Fund)

📊 Technical Call: Bullish Bias – Short-Term Recovery

📈 Price: Regaining ground, heading toward $71–72 resistance (18-day SMA)

📈 MACD: Curling for bullish crossover

↗️ RSI: Around 50 – still has plenty of sky above

🎯 Trade Idea:

🟢 Bullish Play:

📍 On clean break above $72 with volume

🚀 Consider Calls or Long Position, targeting $75–76

🦅 Birdie Note: Oil’s heating up again. Keep an eye on that $72 breakout perch — could be a strong liftoff.

🪙 GLD (Gold ETF)

📊 Technical Call: Strong Bullish Trend – Watch for Pullback

🚀 Price: Riding the upper Bollinger Band — vertical flight in progress

📈 MACD: Explosive upside momentum

⚠️ RSI: Deep into overbought territory (75–80)

🎯 Trade Idea:

💛 Bullish on Dip:

📍 Pullback to $300–305 support zone

🛒 Buy the Dip or use Call Spreads

🦅 Birdie Note: The gold eagle's soaring high — don’t chase it. Wait for it to glide back before jumping in.

₿ Bitcoin (BTC)

📊 Technical Call: Neutral-to-Bullish Consolidation

🔄 Structure: Post-parabolic cooldown — sideways digestion

🟢 MACD: Above zero, starting to converge — watch for next bullish cross

↔️ RSI: In the 50s — room for liftoff, or dip

🎯 Outlook:

🪂 Coiling for the next move. Above resistance = breakout. Below = deeper cooldown.

💠 XRP

📊 Technical Call: Bearish-to-Neutral – Needs Catalyst

🔻 Structure: Base building, momentum struggles

📉 MACD: Trying to flatten after prolonged drop

📉 RSI: Hovering in 40s, still low energy

🎯 Outlook:

Wait-and-see mode. Could be accumulation, but needs volume + news to fly.

🦅 Birdie’s Final Chirp:

SPY’s at a crossroads — bounce or trap? Oil’s eyeing a run. Gold’s in jet mode 🚀 but due for a breather. BTC is coiling like a spring. XRP... still snoozing under the radar.

💡 Trade like a bird of prey: patient, focused, and always prepared to dive. 🕊️📊

Need charts or alerts? Just squawk 🐦.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Andy's avatar
Andy
Apr 25

GM. Thank you for the hard work you do.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture