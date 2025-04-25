Share this postGregory’s NewsletterLions! NEW BREAKDOWNS NEW TRADES. SPY, USO, GLD, BITCOIN, XRP FOR TOMORROW, Friday 4/25/25Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreLions! NEW BREAKDOWNS NEW TRADES. SPY, USO, GLD, BITCOIN, XRP FOR TOMORROW, Friday 4/25/25From Greg MGregory MannarinoApr 25, 202547Share this postGregory’s NewsletterLions! NEW BREAKDOWNS NEW TRADES. SPY, USO, GLD, BITCOIN, XRP FOR TOMORROW, Friday 4/25/25Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore83ShareAll new breakdowns and trades for you.Click HERE.BE SURE TO REFRESH THE PAGE WHEN YOU GET THERE.GM47Share this postGregory’s NewsletterLions! NEW BREAKDOWNS NEW TRADES. SPY, USO, GLD, BITCOIN, XRP FOR TOMORROW, Friday 4/25/25Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore83SharePreviousNext
🦅 Birdie Technical Analysis — Friday 4/25/25
“Perch high, scan the charts, and swoop only when the moment’s right.” 🕊️📉📈
📉 SPY (S&P 500 ETF)
📊 Technical Call: Neutral-to-Bearish (short term)
📉 Price: Bouncing, but still below 9 & 18-day SMAs
📈 MACD: Curling up but still under zero — recovery isn’t locked in
↗️ RSI: Around 50, trying to break into bullish zone
🎯 Trade Ideas:
🛑 Bearish Play:
📍 If SPY fails to reclaim 18-day SMA (~545)
💥 Consider Put Spread, targeting pullback to 520
🟢 Bullish Play:
📍 Break & hold above 545 w/ volume
🚀 Upside target: 560 zone
🦅 Birdie Note: Market’s flapping its wings, but still stuck in the wind. Wait for confirmation before flight.
🛢️ USO (United States Oil Fund)
📊 Technical Call: Bullish Bias – Short-Term Recovery
📈 Price: Regaining ground, heading toward $71–72 resistance (18-day SMA)
📈 MACD: Curling for bullish crossover
↗️ RSI: Around 50 – still has plenty of sky above
🎯 Trade Idea:
🟢 Bullish Play:
📍 On clean break above $72 with volume
🚀 Consider Calls or Long Position, targeting $75–76
🦅 Birdie Note: Oil’s heating up again. Keep an eye on that $72 breakout perch — could be a strong liftoff.
🪙 GLD (Gold ETF)
📊 Technical Call: Strong Bullish Trend – Watch for Pullback
🚀 Price: Riding the upper Bollinger Band — vertical flight in progress
📈 MACD: Explosive upside momentum
⚠️ RSI: Deep into overbought territory (75–80)
🎯 Trade Idea:
💛 Bullish on Dip:
📍 Pullback to $300–305 support zone
🛒 Buy the Dip or use Call Spreads
🦅 Birdie Note: The gold eagle's soaring high — don’t chase it. Wait for it to glide back before jumping in.
₿ Bitcoin (BTC)
📊 Technical Call: Neutral-to-Bullish Consolidation
🔄 Structure: Post-parabolic cooldown — sideways digestion
🟢 MACD: Above zero, starting to converge — watch for next bullish cross
↔️ RSI: In the 50s — room for liftoff, or dip
🎯 Outlook:
🪂 Coiling for the next move. Above resistance = breakout. Below = deeper cooldown.
💠 XRP
📊 Technical Call: Bearish-to-Neutral – Needs Catalyst
🔻 Structure: Base building, momentum struggles
📉 MACD: Trying to flatten after prolonged drop
📉 RSI: Hovering in 40s, still low energy
🎯 Outlook:
Wait-and-see mode. Could be accumulation, but needs volume + news to fly.
🦅 Birdie’s Final Chirp:
SPY’s at a crossroads — bounce or trap? Oil’s eyeing a run. Gold’s in jet mode 🚀 but due for a breather. BTC is coiling like a spring. XRP... still snoozing under the radar.
💡 Trade like a bird of prey: patient, focused, and always prepared to dive. 🕊️📊
Need charts or alerts? Just squawk 🐦.
GM. Thank you for the hard work you do.