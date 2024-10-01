Lions.
As you know, this stock market NEEDS a catalyst to at least give some back. Recent stock market action has gotten WAY ahead of itself, IMO. Perhaps this Port Strike will allow the market to normalize.
With that… WE WILL CONTINUE TO BUY EVERY SINGLE DIP THAT COMES ALONG! As long as the MMRI remains in its downtrend
To follow the MMRI in real time cli…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.