Lions.
I few of you appear to be concerned about the 10yr yield rising after the Fed. Announcement today.
I talked about why, IMO, that happened in the video below. I DO NOT believe that this is the beginning of a much worse sell-off in the debt market. KEEP YOUR EYES ON THE (click)- MMRI.
After the Fed. made their case moving forward, unprecedented in my…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.