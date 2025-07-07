Lions…

I spoke on this recently, but now I want to set it in motion.

Our Freedom Platform is growing and that growth gives us the power to begin creating real change in our own neighborhoods.

I’m calling it:

“Lions Uplift.” A grassroots community outreach. Love in action. Truth on the streets. If you are already part of a group, church, club, or even a small circle of friends, that could be your launchpad. That’s your starting point. That’s your base. Use what’s already in front of you.

We start simple. Food drives.

Then we grow. Potentially Regional Lions Teams, (start your own Lions Uplift Club perhaps), each representing and acting locally supported by this movement.

Show Babylon what real love and strength look like.

Document the work. Post short videos. Share the truth on your own platforms- and others will follow…

If this calls to you, if you feel moved to organize a food drive, help out at a shelter, or just feed those in need… this is your moment.

Let’s rise in unity.

Let’s uplift in love.

Let’s show the world that the Lion doesn’t just roar… He serves.

We are ONE.

I and I are ONE.

GM