Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Woodworker1's avatar
Woodworker1
6h

I would also encourage everyone to take every opportunity to teach those you help feed, what they can do to feed themselves. Babylon has raised several generations of people who rely on others to feed them. What happens to them when those who know how to produce food are no longer around to feed them.

Teach a man to fish.

Start a community garden. Those who participate in the work, get the fruits of their labor.

Otherwise, there will always be a hand out looking for you to fill it with food.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Andy Buchanan's avatar
Andy Buchanan
6h

Those that have the least give the most …. I aspire to that tradition/philosophy

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Gregory Mannarino and others
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture