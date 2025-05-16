Lions…

This newsletter has been overrun with scammers, and I cannot keep up. Every time I remove one, another pops up.

I know of at least two people whom I’ve spoken with personally, and verified were not lying, who have been scammed. There are probably more. Please do not condemn these people. One of them is an elderly man who truly believed it was me.

These people already feel ashamed. Let us show them compassion, not judgment.

Now… we have a few options:

I can not allow/turn off comments. Shut this newsletter down. Keep policing it manually… but this still puts people at risk and honestly, puts a strain on me having to constantly police it. Put up a very small paywall, just enough to keep scammers out.

Substack’s minimum paywall is $40/year, which comes out to just over $3/month.

Or, a $5/month option is also available.

I don’t believe a scammer will pay even $3 a month just to trick people, it defeats their business model entirely.

Lions… hear me clearly.

If enough of you support this move, I will shut down my YouTube blog completely and move everything here.

I can post videos/everything directly to Substack, and this platform would become our protected space.

Please comment below.

I want to hear your thoughts before making any decision.

With love and strength,

GM