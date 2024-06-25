With the upcoming Presidential selection "debate."
Both Trump and Biden have already been told directly- DO NOT MENTION the root cause of inflation, the root cause of the rapidly declining economy, OR who is actually responsible for controlling the economy, financial markets, or the financial system. INSTEAD, both have been instructed to blame each othe…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.