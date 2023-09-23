MAXIMUM SATURATION.
By Gregory Mannarino TradersChoice.net
For many years now, I have warned that at one point a “maximum saturation” moment would eventually occur in the financial system- it’s already started.
A maximum saturation condition triggers a rapid meltdown of the financial system.
A maximum saturation situation occurs when the system becomes unab…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.