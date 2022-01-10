Lions… BE SURE TO WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW.

With that said, as you all know we have been buying the banks, JPM, GS and BAC for a while now and they have done very well. I would be looking for a pullback soon.

FEAR is hitting the markets today and to me, FEAR is opportunity.

***MMRI now over 107. Click here: https://traderschoice.net/about-traders-choice/

For m…