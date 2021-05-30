Lions and friends. My new interview with Alex Jones, on https://www.banned.video/ which was scheduled for tomorrow is now on for next Monday.
Alex is going to run a previously recorded video tomorrow- I will be on with him LIVE again on next Monday the 7th of June.
If you would, please let others know.
See you all tomorrow for my Markets A Look Ahead Vide…
