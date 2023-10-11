Lions and friends…
I love you guys and gals, truly, but I did not nail anything!
This “thing of ours” certainly has though.
This blog/newsletter/website chatroom is a collective effort, and very many thousands of people from all over the world participate in it.
All of you inspire me more than you know! I read through the comments, and trust me on this one-
