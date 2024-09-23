Lions.

We Are Going To Do This! AND WE ARE GOING TO WIN.

I found a lawyer who is just as passionate about returning us to a Constitutional Money System as we are.

This is his info.

Patrick K. Daubert, Esq. DAUBERT LAW, PLLC

100 Independence Drive, Suite 7-591

Hyannis, MA 02601

This is NO SMALL endeavor. Doing this right is going to require a carefully put toge…