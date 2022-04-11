By Gregory Mannarino TradersChoice.net
Let’s start off with this… “IF the US would go into a recession, that would be a step UP from where we are now.”
GM
Today the global economy is “functioning”, or should I say being driven, into a deliberate crisis-to-crisis mechanism which assures only one thing- CENTRAL BANKS WILL CONTINUE TO INFLATE.
Not only are cen…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.