I did not copy/paste.

THE ANCIENT LANGUAGE OF SYMBOLISM.

Lions… Its older than empires. Older than written words. Still alive today. From the dawn of consciousness, symbolism has been the language of the soul, the tool used by both the divine and the deceptive to speak beyond the surface. It is older than alphabets, older than scripture, and older than kings. Before men wrote books, they carved truth, or illusion, into stone.

In the Beginning. Sacred Origins. Ancient Egypt, The Eye of Horus was not just art, it represented divine watchfulness, resurrection, and hidden protection. Pharaohs weren’t just rulers, they were symbols of divine authority.

Sumeria & Babylon. The winged sun disk, the pine cone of life, the horned helmet, symbols of false divinity, kings posing as gods, power cloaked in sacred imagery.

Hebrew Scripture: The burning bush, the Ark of the Covenant, the menorah, the Passover lamb, symbols given directly by I AM to communicate spiritual realities through earthly forms.

Symbolism in the Hands of Babylon. But what the divine created, Babylon corrupted.

Rome. The eagle and laurel crown, once signs of victory and vision, became symbols of dominion and war.

Modern Politics. Posing leaders in Last Supper formations, crafting messianic lighting, placing divine symbols near state power, this is not coincidence. It’s the ancient game of projecting false divinity through imagery.

Why Does Symbolism Work? Because symbols bypass the mind and speak directly to the spirit. They carry archetypal weight, truths and lies encoded into shape and shadow.



This is why Christ spoke in parables.

This is why Satan came as a serpent.

This is why the Lamb stands slain before the throne in Revelation, not explained, but revealed.

So what does it mean for us? It means that when Babylon uses sacred imagery, it is not paying tribute, it is attempting mimicry. It is forging spiritual counterfeits, dressing power in robes of holiness, and feeding the people not truth, but illusion, symbol by symbol.

