Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Woolard's avatar
Richard Woolard
May 8

15 years ago today I was 18 yo in the upper level icu for a MVA. I was airlifted on 5/1/2010 and entered the icu as “ John Smith Born 1897 UNRECOGNIZABLE .

There is no name above the name of Jesus. This is coming from a man who needed 10 units of blood, collapsed lung, severe bleeding on the frontal lobe, facial lacerations, shattered left ulna , and cut extensor tendons on my right hand. I did the world way for a decade after that but repented after breaking my wrist at 29. I am 33 now and I pray that the minds and hearts yields to what is actually happening. Keep going Greg , do not grow weary in well doing!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
James Morris's avatar
James Morris
May 8

I worship Jesus Christ, not the Pope!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
101 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture