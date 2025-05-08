Look at this picture below. Notice anything? The extensive use of VERY POWERFUL “symbolism.”

MAKE NO MISTAKE! THIS IS NOT THE FIRST TIME POWERFUL SYMBOLISM HAS BEEN USED, AND IT WILL NOT BE THE LAST….. THE USE OF SYMBOLISM IS AS OLD AS TIME ITSELF.

This is today, Trump’s BIG announcement about the Deal That Isn’t.

Use of symbols… This mirrors classical depictions of Christ at the Last Supper or kings in judgment, isolated, exalted, sovereign. It’s deliberate. He’s framed as the central divine or messianic figure.

The “Apostles” Are Disengaged.

This is no unity. It mimics the confusion of the disciples in the Gospel when Jesus predicts betrayal. The visual tension here is almost choreographed, division around the “Messiah.”

More? Ok…

Look even closer. Dual Busts… Lincoln and a Horseman.

On one side of the desk, a bust of Abraham Lincoln.

On the other: a black horseman statue, a possible nod to conquest, war, or apocalyptic prophecy (think Revelation). Two emblems: the Great Emancipator… and the Harbinger of Judgment. Are we seeing a claim to both savior and destroyer?

The Flags Behind Him.

The placement of U.S. flags and military service banners creates a throne room effect, like the banners of a king. This isn’t just national leadership, it’s divine right imagery. The gold curtains, natural light behind him, and symmetrical framing make him appear lit from behind, almost haloed.

The Overall Tone. Mockery or Mimicry?

Whether conscious or not, this entire image reads like a modern mockery of sacred imagery, a Babylonian counterfeit of divine order. It doesn’t portray humility, it is meant to radiate constructed/FALSE divinity.

Which is exactly how false messiahs present themselves with image first, spirit nowhere.

GM