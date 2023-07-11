Lions and friends…
Looks like the cavalry has indeed arrived.
Yesterday we watched the MMRI top out at 260 at the market open, which subsequently dropped throughout the day and stocks put on gains.
The drop in the MMRI is continuing today, and stocks are putting on even more gains as I am writing this.
The US 10yr yield is now under 4%, and the DXY is also …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.