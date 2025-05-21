Lions…

Reality on the Ground.. $35+ TRILLION in debt and rising fast. US downgraded credit/debt. Fed can’t hike rates without imploding banks- (the real reason why no world leader is calling for higher rates… MUST protect the banks and will sacrifice We the People instead). Fed should not cut rates, BUT IT WILL, further igniting inflation.

Foreign nations are dumping Treasuries. BRICS expansion = dollar losing dominance. Global sentiment = shifting away from the US.

And What Comes Next?

War.

Not just with tanks. But with cyber attacks. Explosions/attacks blamed on the “wrong” actor.

ANOTHER CRISIS…

False Flag? YES. And Here’s Why That’s Likely.

It justifies more spending. “We must increase defense spending to protect freedom.”

It resets blame “It wasn’t our failed policy, it was THEM.”

It silences dissent… “Now is not the time to criticize your government.”

Need Examples from History?

Gulf of Tonkin (Vietnam)

Weapons of Mass Destruction (Iraq)

9/11 (still debated, but undeniably used to rewrite policy, launch wars, and expand surveillance).

Think I got this wrong?

Let me know…

GM