Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Chandler's avatar
Steve Chandler
9h

You're right Greg. With the Moody's downgrade last Friday of America's credit rating , the implosion of the Japanese treasury market, and of course the US 30 year bond yield now at 5.1% it's not going to be possible to refinance over 9 trillion dollars in bonds that are rolling over this year , sounds like a great time for another false flag. Greg maybe you should do a complete video on the difference between a false flag and a black swan event sometime.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Stan Sylvester's avatar
Stan Sylvester
9h

Keeping the lid on the truth regarding 9/11 is crucial to the ongoing collapse. Hiding Israhell's involvement is crucial. In my opinion, the best analysis for anyone looking is Chrisopher Bollyn. Anyone claiming to be our political savior can be evaluated by their silence on 9/11 and/or their support of the original gubmint narrative.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies
169 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture