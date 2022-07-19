Well isn’t that special… the SP500 is for now, out of bear market territory.
Despite the unrelenting ABYSMAL economic news and warnings from major banks on the economy, the stock market is higher across the board.
Easy money in the form of UNLIMITED BOND BUYING is really a magical thing…
The 10yr yield is 3.02% and the comparative dollar strength is marke…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.