Verdict: This may very well be the worst economic + market start for any U.S. president in modern history.
From Greg M
Lions…
Lets break this down. (Please feel free to agree, or disagree. I would like to hear from you either way).
Markets in Disarray. SPX, DJIA, NASDAQ, RUT all hit hard in Q1/Q2, with persistent selling pressure, high volatility, and no lasting confidence in recovery. Bond market? Yields spiking, especially on the short end, as smart money flees. Global…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.