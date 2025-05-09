Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RubyVolt's avatar
RubyVolt
May 9Edited

Notice how China says the "root causes of the Ukraine conflict" must be addressed. Those ROOT causes are this nation and NATO continuing the arm and fund the n@zi cockroaches of western Ukraine. The US will NEVER publically admit its responsibility, ESPECIALLY with the DUPPY there.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
JPimp's avatar
JPimp
May 9

GM calling bull 💩 when he sees the bull 💩 💯

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
51 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture