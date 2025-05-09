Lions…

US/China Trade Talks This Weekend? Really…

Its Fake News. Why am I saying that?

Ok... No Details. No Agenda. No Delegation Lists.

If real talks were planned, we would be seeing prep briefings, hearing from trade reps. But! We're not.

Why more fake trade talk news with China? Distraction from bigger issues, as usual. Debt markets are unstable. Inflation remains “sticky,” (Don’t you love that word). Well, what better way to shift attention than a shiny “China talks” narrative? We’ve seen this play before. "Breakthroughs" that never materialize. The truth? U.S./China relations are fundamentally broken.

This is really about optics/political theatre. They need to prop up markets, BIG TIME, distract from internal weakness, a freefall economy, a dollar purchasing power freefall, and slow down geopolitical panic. So float out another fake story. Why not? The people will believe anything.

GM