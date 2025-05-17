Lions…

What we are witnessing is a multi-front acceleration of collapse. Just as we have been saying would happen. Honestly, if you look back on our work, yeah, we pretty much nailed it. The US just lost Its AAA Credit Rating and this isn’t just symbolic, this is an alarm. Its time to wakey wakey. Let’s break this down.

FACT. The U.S. debt is no longer considered risk-free.

FACT. Foreign confidence is fracturing.

FACT. Servicing the debt is becoming unsustainable.

FACT. More buyers must now be “created.”

Enter: The Federal Reserve.

Stealth QE is already active, (click) buying $43.6B in Treasuries in a single week. Quiet and unannounced. What is the GOAL of The Fed? To become both the buyer AND lender of last resort. To own everything, issue nothing but IOUs backed by a diminishing dollar. Sound about right?

This Means Faster De-Dollarization Worldwide.

FACT. BRICS push harder.

FACT. Former Soviet states dropping the dollar.

FACT. Nations move away from the dollar to other currencies, and gold. As the US adds crypto to its strategic reserves. (Make that one up).

The downgrade + stealth QE = signal to the world that the US is done. ALL THIS… JUST AN ACCIDENT? REALLY? Some Comedy of Errors got us here?

This scenario, unfolding right now, accelerates inflation as trust in the dollar now dies even faster.

Impact on Stocks… Short-term.

Stocks could, I am not saying they will, actually pop higher due to stealth liquidity.

But longer-term? As inflation accelerates, and purchasing power implodes, valuations will collapse THERE IS NO DOUBT. This market is already in a place WAY beyond LaLa land. Expect volatility, flash crashes, and a palpable liquidity vacuum when the Zombie system finally realizes that ITS DEAD.

Gold & Silver… This is their time. Downgrade + stealth QE = gold’s green light. Lions… Gold is already breaking resistance. This isn't just price appreciation, this is re-monetization by the people. And a vote of no confidence in fiat systems. Expect both metals, gold and silver, to rise as trust erodes and central banks continue buying silently behind the curtain.

Cost of Living / Economy

The average person? Crushed. Wages stagnant. Dollar worth less every week. Groceries and essentials spiking even as fake CPI data tries to mask it. More stealth QE = more liquidity in markets and less in your hands. The Zombie System feeds the HYPER-DEBT bubble, while the working class gets decimated.

Sounds about right?

GM